The roots of the “Brussels EU”
Newly discovered documents reveal that the undemocratic structure of the “Brussels EU” has its roots in the post WWII plans of the IG Farben/Nazi-coalition in a conquered Europe.
Following are a few of the most important documents, to be used by teachers, politicians and anyone who is interested in preventing the “Brussels EU” from establishing a dictatorship of corporate interests in Europe.
- Reich Chancery memorandum: “Organization of the German Economy” (July 9, 1940)
- Meeting at Reich Economic Ministry: Reorganization of European economy (July 22, 1940)
- Walther Funk: The economic reorganization of Europe (July 25, 1940)
- Joseph Goebbels: The Europe of the future (September 11, 1940)
- Werner Daitz: The reorganization of Europe on a racial and territorial basis (Second half of 1940)
- Joachim von Ribbentrop: Speech on the prolongation of the Anti-Comintern Pact (November 26, 1941)
- Karl Megerle: “European themes” (prob. Autumn 1941)
- Vidkun Quisling: Norway and the Germanic task in Europe (September 25, 1942)
- Werner Daitz: Genuine and spurious continental spheres. Laws of Lebensraum. (Second half of 1942)
- Joachim von Ribbentrop: European confederation (March 21, 1943)
- Joachim von Ribbentrop: Establishment of a “European Committee” (April 5, 1943)
This letter, written by the IG Farben executives to the Nazi government, is particularly important for several reasons:
- It outlines the plan of the world’s largest chemical/pharmaceutical cartel, IG Farben, for a Europe under its control.
- This letter is a response to the request by the Nazi government to IG Farben for its blueprint for a new economic order in Europe under the IG Farben/Nazi-coalition.
- The date of the letter, July 20, 1940, corresponds with the first phase of WWII, where the IG Farben/Nazi-coalition had conquered central and western Europe in Blitzkriegs. In Summer of 1940, after the conquest of France, it seemed only a question of time until the IG Farben/Nazi-flag would flutter over Europe.
- It is a highly significant fact that the greatest concern of IG Farben in a subjugated Europe was the new regulation of patent law and its control over the chemical/pharmaceutical markets of Europe via patented products.
This document was also part of the Nuremberg War Crimes Tribunals against IG Farben, documented at www.profit-over-life.org
- Notiz für den Herrn Reichsaußenminister (September 1939, in German)
- Aktenvermerk über die Besprechung in Görings Hauptquartier am 19. Juni 1940 (June 20, 1940, in German)
- Gustav Schlotterer über die “Neuordnung Europas” (July 19, 1940, in German)
- Versammlung der AO der NSDAP (July 26, 1940, in German)
- Léon Degrelle: “Le rôle de la Belgique dans la nouvelle Europa” (October 20, 1940, in French)
- Vidkun Quisling: “Denkschrift über die Regelung des Verhältnisses zwischen Norwegen und Deutschland” (October 25, 1940, in German)
- Unterredung zwischen dem Reichsaußenminister Joachim von Ribbentrop und dem Admiral Darlan (May 11, 1941, in German)
- Martin Bormann: “Nationalsozialistische Zielsetzung in Osteuropa” (July 16, 1941, in German)
- Karl Megerle: “Positive Presse- und Propagandathesen” (September 27, 1941, in German)
- Aufzeichnung über die Unterredung zwischen dem Führer und dem Grafen Ciano (October 25, 1941, in German)
- Hitlers Empfang des finnischen Außenministers Witting (November 28, 1941, in German)
- Aufzeichnung über die Unterredung zwischen Reichsmarschall Göring und Marschall Pétain (December 3, 1941, in German)
- Ernst Freiherr von Weizsäcker: Tagebuchauszüge (Dec. 1939 - Nov. 1941, in German)
- Der niederländische Staat in dem neuen Europa (August 1942, in German)
- Baldur von Schirach: Rede anläßlich der Europäischen Jugendtagung in Wien (September 14, 1942, in German)
- Joseph Goebbels: “Das neue Europa” (October 4, 1942, in German)
- Adolf Hitler: “Verfügung” (November 4, 1942, in German)
- Anton Reithinger: Die europäische Wirtschaftskraft bei planvoller Zusammenarbeit (November 13, 1942, in German)
- Werner Frauendienst: “Der innere Neuaufbau des Reiches als Beitrag zur europäischen Ordnung” (1942, in German)
- Arthur Seiß-Inquart: “Zum 10. Jahrestag der Machtübernahme” (January 29, 1943, in German)
- Joseph Goebbels: “Erlaß über die Behandlung der europäischen Völker” (February 15, 1943, in German)
- Franz Alfred Six: “Das Europabild des 20. Jahrhunderts” (March 3, 1943, in German)
- Wipert von Blücher: “Goebbels “Leitsätze” für die Gestaltung eines Neuen Europas” (March 16, 1943, in German)
- Hans Frohwein: “Grundgedanken eines Planes für das neue Europa” (June 7, 1943, in German)
- Notiz betreffend die Gründung eines europäischen Staatenbundes (August 1943, in German)
- Carl Clodius: “Leitsätze zur wirtschaftlichen Neuordnung Europas” (August 20, 1943, in German)
- Notiz für Herrn Reichsaußenminister (November 16, 1943, in German)
- “Entwurf zu einer Denkschrift betreffend die Gründung eines Europäischen Staatenbundes” (Autumn 1943, in German)
- Adolf Hitler: Rede zum 11. Jahrestag der Machtübernahme (January 30, 1944, in German)
- Schlußprotokoll der Arbeitstagung des Arbeitswissenschaftlichen Instituts der Deutschen Arbeiterfront (March 19, 1944, in German)
- Herbert Bäcke: “Das Schicksal der europäischen Landwirtschaft” (Juni 29, 1944, in German)
- Karl Heinz Pfeffer: “Die europäische Besinnung” (October/December 1944, in German)
- Mario Mantovani: “Sull'idea europea. Il nemico numero uno” (May 1940, in Italian)
- Alberto De Stefani: “Il riordinamento e la pacificazione dell'Europa” (October 1941, in Italian)
- Camillo Pellizzi: “L'idea di Europa” (December 1942, in Italian)
- Due lettere di Camillo Pellizzi a Ugoberto Alfassio Grimaldi (August 12 and September 4, 1943, in Italian)
- Carlo Borsani: “Scoperta dell'Europa” (June 18, 1944, in Italian)